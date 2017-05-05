The show’s 2006 champion and former Business Matters columnist is aiming to become an MP for her home town and constituency of Hull West and Hessle.

Dewberry, 37, says that she has traditionally voted Labour but feels ‘let down’ by Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership.

Instead, she will firmly back the Conservatives’ policies on leaving the EU, but does not want to be held back by conforming to party whips on other issues.

She worked in the telecoms sector before being chosen by Lord Sugar as the best candidate from the BBC show’s second series.

After working for the tycoon for 11 months, she left to set up her own company and forge a media career and now appears as a presenter on Sky News.

Dewberry will be campaigning around the UK city of culture until the May 8 election, and will be at Saturday’s 6th May Hull City home game against Sunderland.

She said: ‘In this election so many people up and down the country are politically homeless. I have decided to act on behalf of those people in my home, Hull & Hessle.

‘We are born and raised Labour but recently the party has let us down. It stands with a leader who is unelectable and a candidate in this seat who voted Remain in the EU referendum.

‘Many voters will feel they have to vote Tory to secure Brexit but will baulk at lots of their other policies.

‘It is time politics are shaken up.

‘As a Brexiteer, I will give these voters an option of supporting the Tory Brexit, without the compromise of the other policies and to truly stand for Hull & Hessles needs’

However as Dewberry is standing as an independent she has turned to crowdfunding website crowpac and also Hull University politics students to help her raise the £12,000 she needs to run an effective campaign and staff her team.

To support Dewberry in her bid to be elected as MP for Hull West and Hessle visit her crowpac page