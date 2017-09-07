Arsenal Innovation Lab launched

Arsenal Football Club has launched the Arsenal Innovation Lab to work with startup organisations to identify ground-breaking new fan experiences and move the club’s business forward.

The Arsenal Innovation Lab will enable the club to work with entrepreneurial businesses to explore the following areas:

Improving matchday experience

Engaging fans globally

Transforming commercial partners’ offering

Building a retail operation for the future

Wildcard – an opportunity to come forward with ideas, whatever their focus, to help take the club forward

Vinai Venkatesham, Arsenal’s Chief Commercial Officer, said: “We know there are many brilliant startup companies with creative and innovative ideas and we are looking forward to working with them. The club has always placed a big emphasis on being pioneering and innovative and we plan to continue this by working with smart-thinking businesses to help us identify ground-breaking ideas to take us forwards.”

Applications are now open for the Arsenal Innovation Lab’s ten-week programme which will be run in collaboration with corporate innovation specialist L Marks. Successful candidates will be mentored by senior business leaders from the club, have the opportunity to test and demonstrate products or services in live environments as well as the potential for investment.

L Marks Chairman Stuart Marks said: “Community and innovation are at the heart of Arsenal’s history and values, and so it’s incredibly exciting for L Marks to be supporting the club to accelerate their collaborations with startups and tech talent. Though based in London, Arsenal has global support which presents amazing opportunities for new businesses working on digital fan engagement and other relevant solutions to work with the club.”

Applications close at midnight, Thursday 12 October 2017. For more information about the programme and to apply, please visit: www.arsenalinnovationlab.com.