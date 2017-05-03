The device most commonly used by Brits in bed was unsurprisingly smartphones, with 68 per cent using them from the comfort of their duvet.

1 in 5 use their tablet before sleeping, 14 per cent admitted to listening to music in bed, while 8 per cent confessed to playing on games consoles.

Mark Kelly, marketing manager at LaptopsDirect.co.uk said “It is interesting to see just how many Brits will postpone sleep to play on their devices in bed. Gadgets are great and can be really fun but using them right before sleep can be a little disruptive to sleep quality.

Those aged 18-24 were most likely to use tech in bed, racking up an average of 71 minutes in front of the screen.

More than half have a morning alarm set on their smartphone, while 22 per cent use some form of technology or app to monitor their sleep.