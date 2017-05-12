SME’s and fledgling businesses across the British Isles are urged to come forward and nominate themselves for one or more of the business categories:

New Business Award New Heritage Award Social Good Award Sustainable Innovation Award Female Business Leader Award The People’s Prize

Jane Langley, founder of Blue Patch, a social enterprise and ethical British business community commented:

“We’re looking for exciting and interesting entrepreneurs and businesses across the British Isles. Don’t be shy and put your business out there. This is a friendly competition designed to encourage participation and support within the business community.”

The Nomination period starts on the 8th May and the deadline for applications is 12pm Monday 24th of July. Shortlist announced 1st August and winners will be judged in August and announced at Design Week in September.

Judges include, Abigail Forsythe CEO & co-founder of Keepcup, Sarah Trouten CEO of IOEE, Lloyd Atkin MD at Bio-D, Jo Taylor Trustee of Clear Conscience, Doug Simpson Principle Policy and Program Officer at the GLA.

The application criteria:

You must be manufacturing, making, producing or providing a service in Britain and have an interest in sustainability. Please visit the Blue Patch website to see the kinds of businesses we feature.