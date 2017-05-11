The awards are free, easy to enter and give apprentices, manufacturers and supply chain businesses of all sizes from across the UK the chance to shine.

There are nine award categories that companies can go for. These include business growth, exporting, developing people, innovation, leadership, environmental achievement, health and safety and partnerships.

The awards also celebrate the brilliant work being done by manufacturing apprentices across the UK, aligned to the Intermediate, Advanced and Higher apprentice pathways. Companies are being urged to put forward their best and brightest apprentices and help promote the wealth of high quality opportunities available to young people in industry today.

All award entries will be judged regionally, with the regional winners then going on to compete for a national award. One manufacturer will go on to be crowned EEF’s prestigious ‘Winner of Winners’.

Terry Scuoler, CEO of EEF, says: “A strong manufacturing sector is the lifeblood of the economy, providing much-needed jobs and prosperity in every region of the UK. This takes dedication, dynamism and hard work. Despite these attributes, and many more, our sector is full of unsung heroes who do not get the recognition they deserve. These awards are about shining a light on the achievements of British manufacturers and celebrating best practice and success.”

The closing date for entries is 17th July 2017. To enter or to find out more visit: http://www.eef.org.uk/awards.