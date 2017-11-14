Brits want more in-store tech to speed up Christmas shopping experience

Research reveals long queues and loud Christmas music are Brits’ top bugbears while shopping on the high street during the festive season.

The research found that 1 in 5 admitted they wouldn’t shop at independent retail stores during the festive period because they believe they are too busy. However, a third said in-store technology that speeds up queues, would tempt them to do more Christmas shopping on the high street this year.

Both those in the 18-24 and 55+ age bracket were the biggest lovers of browsing on the high street for the best deals, where they can interact with staff and soak up the festive atmosphere.

Despite many consumers welcoming the festive cheer from retailers at this time of year, almost a third of shoppers in the UK admitted they don’t like to see businesses getting into the festive spirit at all, with 1 in 5 saying they hate the consumerism of it all.

Despite the warm, fuzzy, festive appreciation for independent retailers, over half of shoppers in the UK believe high street chain stores are better at offering discounts on sales days like Black Friday and Boxing Day – signalling SMEs are missing an opportunity.

Top concerns for Brits when asked about shopping at independent retail stores during the festive season were around value for money, stock availability and payment acceptance. Almost two thirds of shoppers are worried they won’t get as good a deal in an independent retail store or they won’t have their item in stock.

Richard Simon, Commercial Director at First Data commented on the findings: “Christmas shopping can be stressful time and this research highlights that it is essential independent retailers listen to what consumers want in order to maximise their profitability this festive season.

“Busy shoppers are looking for a fast, hassle-free Christmas shopping experience. Convenience is paramount, eliminating long queues and ensuring there is a smooth payment mechanism is vital to offering a quality service.