In Backing Britain’s Prosperity, the UK’s leading business organisation, has laid out how it feels that the next Government and employers can work together to make a success of Brexit and secure the bigger, long-term prize of making the UK the most inclusive, innovative and open economy in the world.

The top immediate priority for the next Government must be to provide as much certainty as possible to support firms in making the investment decisions necessary for the UK’s future prosperity. This means being as clear as possible on tax and regulatory stability, and firms’ ability to access skills.

For long-term success, the next Government should champion good business and work together on Brexit and an ambitious Industrial Strategy that takes a long-term approach to skills, infrastructure, innovation and trade.

Carolyn Fairbairn, CBI Director-General, said: “The UK is at a crossroads and the CBI is calling on the next Government to prioritise stability and a long-term vision for the economy.

“The next Government must provide as much certainty as possible to support firms in making the investment decisions necessary for the UK’s future prosperity. The UK’s hard-won reputation as a predictable, pro-enterprise economy must be protected – the world is watching.

“The CBI’s manifesto lays out how Government and business can work together to make a success of Brexit and secure the bigger, long-term prize of making the UK the most inclusive, innovative and open economy in the world.

“It is vital for both sides in negotiations to prioritise jobs and our £600 billion trade with the EU in the Brexit talks.

“The bigger prize can only be won if the next government commits to an ambitious long-term Industrial Strategy that builds the skills and infrastructure the UK so badly needs, and puts innovation at the heart of the UK economy. Brexit must not be allowed to crowd out fixing the foundations of our economy.”