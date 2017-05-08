The existing sourcing process for premium furniture and interior items is still surprisingly manual and inefficient. Clippings is leading the charge in modernising and digitising this space by providing end-to-end e-commerce tools that facilitate the interior design sector. The company already features the largest selection of premium furniture and lighting products online, with over a million products available to buy.

Since its founding in 2014, by Adel Zakout and Tom Mallory, Clippings has consistently achieved more than 400 per cent year-on-year growth in revenue and this significant cash injection will propel Clippings further on its journey to becoming the go-to destination for discovering and buying furniture and lighting.

This investment round was led by European venture fund C4 Ventures, founded by the former Vice President and General Manager of Apple, Pascal Cagni. Fiona Dent, Group Managing Director, Time Inc. (UK) also made significant investment. Existing investors Spas Roussev (founding benefactor of the Serpentine Sackler Gallery) and Simon Clausen

C4 Ventures will join the company’s board of directors, which already includes Roussev, Chairman David Begg (former MD and co-founder of design brand Tom Dixon) and Clippings co-founders Adel Zakout and Tom Mallory.

Clippings CEO Adel Zakout said: “Today’s interior design industry is fragmented, inefficient and has yet to fully leverage the opportunities that online technology provides. We’re creating a powerful digital platform to disrupt this industry and ultimately create a far better experience for its customers. Hundreds of design brands and thousands of customers are already part of the Clippings story and today we’re happy to announce that C4 Ventures is joining us on that journey too.”