Desolenator was amongst 11 other startups that pitched at the final event at St James’s Palace where HRH The Duke of York and other influential representatives from the enterprise and investment community voted Desolenator as the winner.

The theme for Pitch@Palace 7.0 was ‘human tech’, and so all of the entrepreneurs’ business ideas are focused around how technology can improve our every day lives. Based in London, Desolenator won the audience over with its clean technology, which is powered by 100% solar energy. The technology has the potential to save millions of people by transforming seawater or contaminated water into low cost drinking water, saving water, energy and lives.

Louise Bleach, Business Development Manager at Desolenator said: “The whole process has been a fantastic journey. Building a business from the ground up is never easy and we feel like this is an incredible milestone for us at Desolenator. We would like to say thank you to the wonderful team at Pitch@Palace and HRH The Duke of York for all the support and introductions. It was a fantastic cohort of companies and we are excited to see what the next few months bring. Now the real work begins!”

The Duke of York commented: “The calibre of the entrepreneurs participating this year has been incredible, and I am immensely proud of the achievements of the Entrepreneurs in the Pitch@Palace 7.0 programme. The support and generosity of all those involved in Pitch@Palace made the final event incredibly successful. I greatly look forward to hearing more about the future successes of Desolenator and of all the entrepreneurs that have taken part.”

In addition to the audience’s favourite, Realsafe Technologies was awarded the People’s Choice Award. The People’s Choice is voted for by the public from the 43 finalists that took in the Pitch@Palace Boot Camp. The REALRIDER App is powered with life saving motorcycle crash detection technology which automatically and directly connects the rider to the nearest NHS ambulance service in the event of a crash.

Entries for Pitch@Palace 8.0, which will take place later this year, are now open.