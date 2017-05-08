The 8O8 team is a spectacular collision between the music and beverage industries, a truly unique gathering of industry icons.

Founders include; music producer and DJ TommyD, disruptive innovation entrepreneur Paul Pullinger and whisky legend Jonathan Driver. They are joined by a stunning team of drinks and music business advisors which includes Warner Music UK CEO Max Lousada, ex-Red Bull chief Harry Drnec, ex CEO of the prestigious North British Whisky Distillery David Rae and legendary DJ Pete Tong MBE. 8O8 has been valued at £6 Million, with the company projected to have an annual turnover of £16 Million within the next four years.

The brand has become a leader within whisky in venues across London and the island of Ibiza, consistently outselling the competitive set, including the likes of Jack Daniels.

8O8 are continuing to push the boundaries and change the whisky industry by bringing their subtle, smooth tasting and versatile grain whisky to a wider audience. The minimum investment is set at an easily accessible and affordable £10, in order to build a legion of fans and share in its ongoing success. Funds raised will help the company to pursue expansion by widening their distribution to a global level with Asia and the USA being the first targets.

TommyD DJ, music producer and founder of 8O8: “Whisky brings people together. It’s a sociable drink that inspires conversation. Like the best dance music it has warmth, bottom end, and a definite KICK, the sub-bass of drinks. 8O8 is whisky but not as you know it. It’s whisky remixed!”

Pete Tong, MBE, world renowned DJ: “I think one of the interesting things about 8O8 is that you’re getting people trying it that would never see themselves as whisky drinkers. With this whisky, once people start drinking it there is universal praise and appeal so I think there’s huge potential.”

Alex Chesterman, OBE, founder of LOVEFiLM and Zoopla Property Group Plc adds: “The whisky landscape is changing rapidly and 8O8 is leading the way by championing a new generation of drinkers. 8O8 is offering a great opportunity for whisky and music fans to engage with the product by investing in the company and help it bring its delicious drink to a wider market.”