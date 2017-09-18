Finalists announced for The Black British Business Awards 2017

The finalists of the 2017 Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) have been announced.
This list recognises the trailblazers and rising stars who represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant business sector.
The BBBAwards is the only premium awards programme which recognises and celebrates the exceptional performance and outstanding achievements of black entrepreneurs and professionals throughout the United Kingdom.
The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Grange St Paul’s Hotel London on 19th October 2017.
Endorsed by the Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Theresa May MP, the 2017 BBBAwards promise to eclipse the enormous success generated over the previous three years.
Furthermore, the BBBAwards, in collaboration with EMpower, are thrilled to announce that they are holding an exclusive research study launch that is being held on Tuesday 19th September. The research focuses on the factors that impact on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) professionals’ progress to the C-suite and Boardroom in corporate Britain.
Melanie Eusebe, Chair and Co-founder of the Black British Business Awards commented: “We are thrilled to be celebrating both the launch of our research paper and the wealth of talented exceptional business people as finalists of the 2017 awards this month. From creative entrepreneurs to seasoned bankers, the BBBAwards continue to uncover a healthy pipeline of role models who are breaking through stereotypes and changing the game for UK Industry.”
The 2017 awards will distinguish outstanding black business professionals and entrepreneurs from the top of their game into six diverse industry categories, which are divided into rising star and leadership awards. The finalists for this year’s awards are as follows:
Arts & Media Rising Star
• Tolu Farinto, Founder and Programme Director, LFA and Operations Manager, The Sunshine Company
• Addy Frederick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Bupa
• Kymberlee Jay, Founder and Director, DoodleDirect
Arts & Media Leader of the Year
- Dr Gus Casely-Hayford, Curator & Cultural Historian
- Adrian Grant, Producer, Baronet Group
- Stella Nwimo, Film Producer, Boudica Films
Consumer & Luxury Rising Star
- Chrissa Amuah, Founder and Creative Director, AMWA Designs
- Emeka & Ifeyinwa Frederick, Co-Founders, Chuku’s
- Lenique Louis, Jewellery Designer, Lenique Louis Jewellery
Consumer & Luxury Leader of the Year
- Sandra Federighi, Global Chief Financial Officer, Stella McCartney
- Melanie Grant, Luxury Editor, 1843 Magazine at The Economist
- Winnie Kagunya Muriithi, Senior Manager, British American Tobacco PLC
- Andrew Ramroop OBE, Managing Director and Creative Director, Maurice Sedwell Ltd
Entrepreneur Rising Star
- Benjamin Ackim, Managing Director, Sports City London
- Martin Ijaha, Co-Founder and CEO, Neyber
- Amma Mensah, Founder and Executive Director, Beyond the Classroom
- Elliott John Reid, Founder and Director, Revitalize Clinic
Entrepreneur Leader of the Year
- Jessica Huie MBE, Founder and Director, JH Public Relations
- Frederick Jude, Managing Director, Adelaide Care Ltd and Snapper Music Ltd
- Femi Oguns, CEO, Head Agent and Principal, Identity Agency Group and Identity School of Acting
- Financial Services Rising Star
- Bernard Adjei, Lead Project Manager, Lloyds Banking Group
- Ugo Eboh, Senior Credit Risk Strategy Analyst, Virgin Money PLC
- Jack Kuali, Associate Director, Credit Analysis, Standard Chartered Bank
Financial Services Leader of the Year
- Paul Asare-Archer, Head of Compliance, Telefonica UK
- Sharon Blackman, Director and Deputy General Counsel (non-US), Citi
- Albertha Charles, Partner, PwC
- Jennifer Thomas, Head of Internal & Financial Communications, Direct Line Group
Professional Services Rising Star
- Jeremy Boon, Chief of Staff, Analytics & Information Management, Deloitte
- Yindi Gesinde, Senior Associate, Baker McKenzie
- Shaun Scantlebury, Director, EY
- Andrew Sekandi, Associate Director, KPMG
Professional Services Leader of the Year
- Sarah Davis, Former Group Commercial Legal Director, Guardian Media Group PLC
- Carolann Edwards, Global Director of Learning and Organisational Development, Norton Rose Fulbright
- Dennise Hilliman, Director and Education Leadership Consultant, The Leadership In Education Services Ltd
STEM Rising Star
- Dami Awosanmi, Project Manager – Gas Turbines, Rolls-Royce
- Oluwaseye Odukogbe, Founder, Cycle to Class
- Siobhan Titre-Johnson, Clinical Trial Manager and PhD Candidate, University College London
STEM Leader of the Year
- Andrew F. Alalade, Neurosurgeon, NHS
- Olutayo Arikawe, Superintendent Pharmacist, YPG Project
- Derrick Dunkley, Asset Management Development Manager, National Grid
- Paul Morrison, Education Sector Lead UK&I, Hewlett Packard Enterprise
The judging panel is chaired by Sophie Chandauka, Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer of Morgan Stanley’s Legal and Compliance Division in EMEA. The BBBAwards have also announced that this year’s ceremony partner is The Telegraph; furthermore, the sponsors for the 2017 awards include Baker McKenzie, Bloomberg, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Cisco, JP Morgan, MDC Group, MediaCom, Thomson Reuters and Virgin Money.