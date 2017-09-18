Finalists announced for The Black British Business Awards 2017

The finalists of the 2017 Black British Business Awards (BBBAwards) have been announced.

This list recognises the trailblazers and rising stars who represent the very best of the UK’s vibrant business sector.

The BBBAwards is the only premium awards programme which recognises and celebrates the exceptional performance and outstanding achievements of black entrepreneurs and professionals throughout the United Kingdom.

The winners will be announced during a ceremony at Grange St Paul’s Hotel London on 19th October 2017.

Endorsed by the Prime Minister, The Rt Hon Theresa May MP, the 2017 BBBAwards promise to eclipse the enormous success generated over the previous three years.

Furthermore, the BBBAwards, in collaboration with EMpower, are thrilled to announce that they are holding an exclusive research study launch that is being held on Tuesday 19th September. The research focuses on the factors that impact on Black, Asian and Minority Ethnic (BAME) professionals’ progress to the C-suite and Boardroom in corporate Britain.

Melanie Eusebe, Chair and Co-founder of the Black British Business Awards commented: “We are thrilled to be celebrating both the launch of our research paper and the wealth of talented exceptional business people as finalists of the 2017 awards this month. From creative entrepreneurs to seasoned bankers, the BBBAwards continue to uncover a healthy pipeline of role models who are breaking through stereotypes and changing the game for UK Industry.”

The 2017 awards will distinguish outstanding black business professionals and entrepreneurs from the top of their game into six diverse industry categories, which are divided into rising star and leadership awards. The finalists for this year’s awards are as follows:

Arts & Media Rising Star

• Tolu Farinto, Founder and Programme Director, LFA and Operations Manager, The Sunshine Company

• Addy Frederick, Senior Corporate Communications Manager, Bupa

• Kymberlee Jay, Founder and Director, DoodleDirect

Arts & Media Leader of the Year

Dr Gus Casely-Hayford, Curator & Cultural Historian

Adrian Grant, Producer, Baronet Group

Stella Nwimo, Film Producer, Boudica Films

Consumer & Luxury Rising Star

Chrissa Amuah, Founder and Creative Director, AMWA Designs

Emeka & Ifeyinwa Frederick, Co-Founders, Chuku’s

Lenique Louis, Jewellery Designer, Lenique Louis Jewellery

Consumer & Luxury Leader of the Year

Sandra Federighi, Global Chief Financial Officer, Stella McCartney

Melanie Grant, Luxury Editor, 1843 Magazine at The Economist

Winnie Kagunya Muriithi, Senior Manager, British American Tobacco PLC

Andrew Ramroop OBE, Managing Director and Creative Director, Maurice Sedwell Ltd

Entrepreneur Rising Star

Benjamin Ackim, Managing Director, Sports City London

Martin Ijaha, Co-Founder and CEO, Neyber

Amma Mensah, Founder and Executive Director, Beyond the Classroom

Elliott John Reid, Founder and Director, Revitalize Clinic

Entrepreneur Leader of the Year

Jessica Huie MBE, Founder and Director, JH Public Relations

Frederick Jude, Managing Director, Adelaide Care Ltd and Snapper Music Ltd

Femi Oguns, CEO, Head Agent and Principal, Identity Agency Group and Identity School of Acting

Financial Services Rising Star

Bernard Adjei, Lead Project Manager, Lloyds Banking Group

Ugo Eboh, Senior Credit Risk Strategy Analyst, Virgin Money PLC

Jack Kuali, Associate Director, Credit Analysis, Standard Chartered Bank

Financial Services Leader of the Year

Paul Asare-Archer, Head of Compliance, Telefonica UK

Sharon Blackman, Director and Deputy General Counsel (non-US), Citi

Albertha Charles, Partner, PwC

Jennifer Thomas, Head of Internal & Financial Communications, Direct Line Group

Professional Services Rising Star

Jeremy Boon, Chief of Staff, Analytics & Information Management, Deloitte

Yindi Gesinde, Senior Associate, Baker McKenzie

Shaun Scantlebury, Director, EY

Andrew Sekandi, Associate Director, KPMG

Professional Services Leader of the Year

Sarah Davis, Former Group Commercial Legal Director, Guardian Media Group PLC

Carolann Edwards, Global Director of Learning and Organisational Development, Norton Rose Fulbright

Dennise Hilliman, Director and Education Leadership Consultant, The Leadership In Education Services Ltd

STEM Rising Star

Dami Awosanmi, Project Manager – Gas Turbines, Rolls-Royce

Oluwaseye Odukogbe, Founder, Cycle to Class

Siobhan Titre-Johnson, Clinical Trial Manager and PhD Candidate, University College London

STEM Leader of the Year

Andrew F. Alalade, Neurosurgeon, NHS

Olutayo Arikawe, Superintendent Pharmacist, YPG Project

Derrick Dunkley, Asset Management Development Manager, National Grid

Paul Morrison, Education Sector Lead UK&I, Hewlett Packard Enterprise

The judging panel is chaired by Sophie Chandauka, Executive Director and Chief Administrative Officer of Morgan Stanley’s Legal and Compliance Division in EMEA. The BBBAwards have also announced that this year’s ceremony partner is The Telegraph; furthermore, the sponsors for the 2017 awards include Baker McKenzie, Bloomberg, BNP Paribas, Barclays, Cisco, JP Morgan, MDC Group, MediaCom, Thomson Reuters and Virgin Money.