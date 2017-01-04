The call follows concerns that young people are missing out on vital opportunities for a long-term, dynamic and well-paid career because they are being put off by outdated myths and misperceptions about the sector.

To raise awareness and to help people better understand what modern-day manufacturing and engineering are really all about, EEF has pulled together a top ten list of myths and facts:

Manufacturing and engineering are just for boys

Myth: they both provide open and equal opportunities to enjoy an exciting, rewarding and creative long-term career. Companies are actively encouraging more female apprentices and graduates to join and employers are keen to encourage and support women throughout their careers.

There will be over 2.5 million job openings in engineering companies up to 2022

Fact: these figures from Engineering UK show that engineering companies are continuously looking to recruit. With an ageing workforce it is more important than ever to ensure there is a pipeline of talent coming into the industry.

The work is low paid

Myth: engineering graduates now earn over £5,000 or 22 per cent a year more than other UK graduates – a figure that further reinforces engineering’s reputation for being a well-paid career. At the same time an engineer can expect to earn £32,699 a year, while a senior engineer can expect £41, 800. In contrast, national average pay in the UK is £27,607 a year according to ONS.

Work in manufacturing is manual and repetitive

Myth: with the advent of a new digital industrial era, demand for skilled and highly-skilled workers over the next three years will soar. Firms are on the hunt for people management and leadership skills, production-related technical skills and craft/technician skills. Sales and marketing and IT and software skills are extremely valuable too.

Employers have strong recruitment plans

Fact: 66 per cent of manufacturers plan to recruit an engineering graduate in the next three years and 66 per cent plan to recruit an engineering apprentice in the next 12 months.

The prospects for graduates aren’t so good as in other sectors

Myth: according to Engineering UK, 66 per cent of engineering and technology graduates were in full-time employment within 6 months of graduating, compared with 58 per cent of all graduates.

Manufacturing doesn’t have a future in the digital age

Myth: Manufacturing’s future is the digital age and UK manufacturers are already gearing up to take advantage. New technologies will start to change the way factories look in a relatively short space of time and over eight in ten manufacturers say that they will need to invest in staff skills in order to adopt them.

Smart kids only go to university

Myth: Smart kids can also take an apprenticeship and apprenticeships can also lead to a degree. Young people today have choices and an apprenticeship is just as valid a career pathway as going to university – plus, because you ‘earn and learn’ you can avoid incurring student debt.

Raising awareness isn’t important

Myth: 72 per cent of manufacturers say raising awareness of apprenticeships will encourage more young people into manufacturing – 63 per cent say the same of STEM-promoting initiatives between schools and business.

Careers advice has a role to play in inspiring young people

Fact: Six in ten firms say better-informed careers advice will encourage more young people into engineering.

Verity O’Keefe, Senior Employment and Skills Policy Adviser at EEF, says: “A career in manufacturing and engineering ticks all the boxes, offering jobs, good pay and the chance of an interesting and dynamic long-term career. Our sector has much to offer and by helping young people to understand this we will give them every reason to want to get involved.

“Manufacturing and engineering also offer young people the chance to choose the career path that is right for them. Whether you choose to ‘earn and learn’ as an apprentice or join industry as a graduate, the fact is that your choice will be respected and your ability and ambition rewarded. It’s vital we get this message out there so that more young people feel inspired to seize the opportunity to start a great career.”

To find out more, visit EEF’s dedicated apprentice site (www.eef.org.uk/apprentices/become-an-apprentice), where young people, parents and teachers can find guides, information and interactive tools to help them get up-to-speed on careers and apprenticeships in manufacturing and engineering.