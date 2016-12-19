However, when looking to the future, the research shows almost three in five UK SMEs feel confident about securing finance over the next 12 months. In addition, the latest quarterly BBA figures indicate there has been an expansion in SME borrowing this year.

It’s been suggested that the reason for the previous decline in SME lending is two-fold. Tougher lending criteria set by banks have meant that those SMEs that wish to borrow have found themselves unable to do so. On the other hand, some firms have reduced their investment intentions and their need for borrowing, partially as a consequence of an unstable economic environment.

London is home to the largest number of SMEs and smaller businesses in the capital borrowed £77bn from financial organisations in 2015, according to the research, however this is a 6 per cent decline compared to 2014 levels. Edinburgh and Manchester experienced the largest decline in borrowing levels between Q4 2014 and Q4 2015, with a drop in lending of -9 per cent and -8 per cent respectively.

Value of outstanding lending to top 10 UK cities

City One year comparison of lending levels [Q4 2014 – Q4 2015] Comparison of lending levels since city data has been collected [Q2 2013 – Q4 2015] £ change % change £ change % change London -£1,208,242,285 (-£1bn) -6% -£2,437,547,670 (-£2bn) -11% Birmingham -£164,506,838 (-£165m) -6% -£385,110,475 (-£385m) -14% Manchester -£139,426,399 (-£139m) -8% -£462,729,360 (-£463m) -21% Edinburgh -£109,730,667 (-£110m) -9% -£163,435,440 (-£163m) -13% Bristol -£106,115,762 (-£106m) -7% -£238,146,403 (-£238m) -15% Sheffield -£94,753,769 (-£95m) -7% -£84,932,942 (-£85m) -6% Glasgow -£92,600,660 (-£93m) -7% -£141,834,394 (-£142m) -10% Tyneside (Newcastle and Gateshead) -£74,527,682 (-£75m) -5% -£39,184,739 (-£39m) -3% Cardiff -£60,673,528 (-£61m) -5% -£212,036,084 (-£212m) -16% Leeds -£60,162,918 (-£60m) -5% -£137,706,593 (-£138m) -11% TOTAL £-2,110,740,508 (-£2bn) -6% -£4,302,664,101 (-£4bn) -12%

However, when looking to the future, 58 per cent of UK SMEs feel confident about securing finance over the next 12 months. According to the report, SMEs in the North East and North West are the most positive, with 70 per cent of regional firms feeling confident they will be able to access the relevant external funding required for expansion, compared to 60 per cent in London.

The report also identified that medium sized businesses are more confident about obtaining finance, compared to their smaller counterparts – 64 per cent to 57 per cent respectively. Overall, only one in 10 considered access to finance as a key barrier to their plans for future growth.

Nina Skero, Managing Economist at CEBR, said: “With SMEs across UK’s top 10 cities forecast to contribute £217bn to the economy by 2020⁶, the study highlights how vital it is to nurture the optimism they are demonstrating if they are to continue to be the engine room of the economy. Despite the confidence displayed by SMEs about securing finance in the future, the past data shows a steady decline in lending. We believe the reason for that is two-fold as a tougher lending criterion has meant that some SMEs that have wanted to borrow have been unable to do so. At the same time, some firms have reduced their investment intentions, partially as a consequence of an unstable economic environment.

“We expect the importance of smaller firms to the country’s economy to increase in the coming years and hope this research will inspire business leaders across the UK to invest in their growth strategies.”