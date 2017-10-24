Over half of UK employers do believe university prepares graduates for the world of work

UK employers were polled to discover their attitudes on what makes an impressive CV, and discovered that much more than just a degree is needed to pique the interest of prospective employers.

After earning their degrees, many graduates take time out to embark on a gap year abroad, and while some employers may be hesitant to employ those who have just taken a gap year due to lack of work experience, four in ten of all employers said they don’t have a problem with it – just so long as they have picked up the right set of skills on their travels.

The study revealed that independence is the most valuable skill to be gained from a gap year, with two thirds of employers saying they consider this to be the most desirable trait a graduate can gain, as well as good communication skills, adaptability and a sense of responsibility.

Employers in the Information Research and Analysis sector are the most open to hiring those who have taken a gap year, but they would expect candidates to pick up independence and organisation skills on their travels. Likewise, employers who work in Performing Arts and marketing would also hire prospective job candidates who had taken a gap year, as long as they have developed their independence and responsibility respectively.

It was also discovered that the ability to speak different languages is a highly sought-after skill, with a third of employers saying this would make a candidate more appealing. Four in ten employers consider language skills valuable in the workplace, with 43 per cent of employers admitting they would offer higher salaries to those who spoke one or more additional languages if it was beneficial to the role.

The most lucrative languages in the UK (based on the average salary in jobs requiring the following languages) were discovered to be: German – £34,534, Arabic – £34,122, French – £32,646, Dutch – £29,423, Spanish – £29,262, Japanese – £28,954, Russian – £28,858, Italian – £28,858, Mandarin – £28,268 and Welsh – £27,857.

The study also revealed that work experience is an important factor for employers when considering hiring a candidate – even more so than a degree. While one in ten employers confessed they wouldn’t hire someone with a degree and no experience, almost half of employers said they would hire someone without a degree if they had the right experience – and 41 per cent have already done so.

Top 10 job sectors that don’t think it is important to have a degree in their workplace: Law enforcement and security, Environment and agriculture, Leisure and tourism, Retail, Hospitality and events management, Transport and logistics, Property and construction, Sales, Media and internet and Engineering and manufacturing.

Rhyan O’Sullivan, Managing Director at The TEFL Academy, commented on the research: “It is not uncommon for students and graduates to take time out of their lives to experience a gap year abroad, however many people are apprehensive about having a gap on their CV.

“Our research has discovered that the skills and traits gained through taking a gap year are actually really valuable to employers – especially language skills that are picked up. Instead of shying away from the fact we have taken gap years, we encourage people to shout about their experience to employers.”