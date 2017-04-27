According to latest research over half of global workers suffering from symptoms of cabin fever find relief by varying their work environment.

To find out some of the reasons more and more people are choosing to work remotely, a study of over 20,000 business people across the globe and found that, in addition to improving productivity, remote working also helps workers to concentrate. A break from the usual business environment renews focus, and enables mobile workers to go through their to-do list without interruptions from colleagues and ringing phones.

Flexible working was also found to improve travel schedules, as remote workers spend less time commuting. And not only do they enjoy a respite from jam-packed trains, mobile workers also have more time to unwind with loved ones at the end of a busy day.

Furthermore, 58 per cent of business people say remote working helps them be closer to clients or prospects for important meetings.

Business managers and directors globally report that they plan to allow their teams between one and two days to work remotely next year and 11 per cent would allow workers to work remotely the whole week.

Richard Morris, UK CEO, Regus, comments, “Traditionally, business managers are thought to be hesitant about allowing employees to work remotely. So it may come as a surprise that managers are aware of the positive impact of remote working on their workforce. Offering employees the possibility of mobile working, even for a couple of days a week, increases their productivity levels as well as general well-being.”

“Further motivation for directors is that remote working provides companies with a wider reach. As a business grows, proximity to clients and prospects is indispensable but also costly. Flexible working allows companies to have a presence in different locations, whether to meet potential customers or source suppliers, with little extra expense.”