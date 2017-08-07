HMRC launches new online tax forum & webchat service for SMEs

A NEW online tax forum and dedicated webchat service for small businesses and the self-employed has been launched this week by HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC).

The Small Business Online Forum is a quick and easy way for small businesses to get answers to their tax questions as well as help with business support, buying and selling abroad and more.

Linked to the forum, HMRC’s new dedicated webchat service offers direct support to businesses and the self-employed.

Mel Stride, financial secretary to the treasury and paymaster general, said: “The UK’s 5.4 million small businesses play a vital role in our economy.

“We want to help businesses get off the ground and support them as they grow.

“That is why we are launching a new forum and webchat service which will give these companies useful hints and tips – including how to complete tax returns, grow a business and trade outside the UK – so that they can continue to flourish.”