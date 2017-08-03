HonestBrew attracts £1.5m investment to boost online craft beer retail

HonestBrew – the UK’s leading online direct to consumer craft beer retailer – has announced a further £1.5m investment to continue its support of independent craft breweries.

The funding round is led by Hargreave Hale VCTs, with additional funds coming from a group of high net worth individuals. Stephen Moon – CEO of Science in Sport – also joins the HonestBrew board as a Non-Executive Director.

In addition to continuing growth of its online platform, which offers both ecommerce and subscription services, the funds will be used by HonestBrew to launch a physical space and expand its trade service. This most recent funding round follows a £900k combined investment over the past two and a half years, which included two separate funding rounds of £250k from angel investors and £400k via Crowdcube, bringing the total investment to date to £2.4m.

Andrew Reeve, Founder at HonestBrew commented: “We are passionate about supporting independent craft breweries and helping people to access and enjoy the world’s best beer. Our focus on quality product and service has led us to become the leading player in the online craft beer market in the UK, and we see big opportunity for future growth.

“We want to keep pushing the growth of craft beer in the UK, helping independents to gain a greater market share and people to enjoy craft beer no matter where they are. As part of this mission we’ll be scaling our online platform, launching our first physical space and expanding our trade offering.”