Leader of the Year finalists announced for 2017 Lloyds Bank National Business Awards

Some of the UK’s leading CEO’s have today been announced as finalists of the Keys Business Concierge Leader of the Year Award.

They now join over 140 of Britain’s leading businesses and social enterprises who have also been revealed as finalists within other categories.

The finalists for this award are:

Mr Alex Chesterman, Founder and CEO – ZPG

Dame Inga Beale, CEO – Lloyd’s of London

Dale Vince, Founder – Ecotricity

Nigel Wilson, CEO – Legal & General Group

Sacha Romanovitch, CEO – Grant Thornton

Alan Rubenstein, CEO – Pension Protection Fund

Mark Wilson, CEO – Aviva

The winner of the Leader of the Year Award is chosen by an invited group of CEO’s during an evening event in October. The winner is then announced on Tuesday 14th November 2017 at the prestigious award ceremony at the Grosvenor House, Park Lane, along with the other celebrated categories.

Nina Wright, Chief Commercial Officer & Transformation Director of UBM EMEA, organisers of the event said: “This year we have some incredible business leaders on the shortlist who are the front runners of British industry. With previous winners such as Carolyn McCall of Easyjet and Rooney Anand of Greene King, we look forward to awarding yet another worthy business leader this prestigious accolade, through an insightful debate between the UK’s leading CEO’s.”

Mark Cushway CEO of Keys Concierge, sponsors of the Leader of the Year category said: “The Leader of the Year Award is very close to our hearts as I am very passionate about the need for business leaders to understand, that a figurehead for any organisation means little without the dedicated energy, passion, enthusiasm and buy in of every single team member. Every individual should want to harness the vision of the business and its leader; this can be one of the most difficult tasks for any business leader to achieve.”

Nigel Wilson, CEO of Legal & General Group said, “This is not just a personal award but more importantly recognition for all of my colleagues at Legal & General and our culture of positive supportive collaboration. Leaders need the right people to lead, so all businesses, even a “numbers business” like ours, are people businesses.”