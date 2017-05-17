The additional funding has enabled the business to invest in consultants, sales and marketing as well as in R & D to support the creation of new solutions on the Salesforce platform.

Salesforce has over 150,000 business customers and has made over 100 acquisitions since it launched in 1999, and makepositive has become the company’s leading domestic implementation partner in the UK. makepositive helps UK companies to get the most value out of Salesforce’s products – not only implementing them but also designing custom solutions to work around them and integrating them with other tools and programmes. Last year makepositive was the only European company to win a Salesforce Global Innovation Award. All this has translated into steady expansion and multi-million pound projects.

makepositive had already won contracts from firms like FT.com and American Express, and the latest funding round has enabled it to increase its workforce from 80 to 125.

“With our investment in R&D, we are hoping to build out our Intellectual Property to provide cost-effective and innovative solutions for our customers”, explained Director Matt Cooksley. “We will be re-investing constantly in that whole process to continue to expand our position in the market: We have plans to raise our staff headcount from 125 to 200 in the near future.”

“The whole process of raising money was smooth and efficient, but what was really special was the way RateSetter took the trouble to understand our business and its needs – something, I think, that came out of their due-diligence procedures. The resulting facility didn’t feel like a loan from, say, a bank, but more like an investment from a supportive partner.”

Paul Marston, Managing Director of RateSetter Commercial Finance, which provided a £200k 5-year facility to makepositive.com, said: “This is the sort of successful company, with massive potential and a huge appetite for growth, that should be provided with the right sort of finance to support its ambitions. We stand ready and able to match those aspirations with a quick and efficient route to the cash they need to fuel their continuing development and expansion.”