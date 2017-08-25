Too many trans employees lack support from their managers in the workplace

Prejudice can be a daily experience for trans people but poor awareness from employers about the challenges they face can leave them isolated at work, according to new research.

The study commissioned by workplace experts Acas reveals that many employers are not up to speed with the law on gender reassignment discrimination, which protects some trans employees from unfair treatment at work;

It is often left to the victims of transphobia themselves to inform their managers about the details of the Equalities Act 2010; and

Trans people not covered by the Act are even more at risk of being treated unfairly because employers have even less understanding of their experiences.

Acas Head of Equality, Julie Dennis, said: “Trans people are better supported in UK workplaces now compared to 20 years ago but we still have a long way to go to create a positive environment for those who identify as the ‘T’ in LGBT.

“Nine out of ten trans people have suffered from depression so employers should ensure that managers are properly trained to support them.

“We have published new guidance today to help employers, small businesses and managers understand the basics around equality law and ensure trans people are treated fairly at work.”

The new Acas guidance on gender reassignment discrimination has information on all these issues, including:

How to use the correct terminology while discussing trans issues;

Information on which trans identities are protected by the Equality Act 2010 and which are not; and

Best practice on how to treat all trans employees, including issues such as recruitment, confidentiality and line manager support.

Stonewall Head of Trans Inclusion, Rebecca Stinson, said: “We welcome the new Acas guidance, and see it as an important first step to supporting trans employees.

“Workplace discrimination is unacceptable, and trans people, in particular, can face challenges when transitioning at work if they don’t have a supportive and informed employer. It is important to recognise that not all trans people are supported by current law, particularly non-binary people.

“However this guidance is a good start and will go some way to supporting trans members of staff and we’re pleased to see it launch.”