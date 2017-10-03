Mindful Chef raising £1 million on Crowdcube

Mindful Chef, the health-focused food box company backed by sports stars including Victoria Pendleton CBE, Sir Andy Murray and Will Greenwood MBE, has selected Crowdcube to raise its next round of growth finance.

Following demand from Mindful Chef’s customers and Crowdcube’s investor community, the company has already exceeded its £1 million target, which will be used to fund increased marketing activity and the development of the technology that supports its farm-to-fork model.

Mindful Chef’s healthy food boxes, which are delivered to the door, contain fresh, locally-sourced meat and fish, a wide range of vegetables and delicious herbs and spices, together with imaginative recipes for the ingredients. Pendleton said: “I’m really happy to be supporting Mindful Chef – I am 100 per cent behind them in helping even more people make delicious, simple, fresh and healthy food at home.”

Mindful Chef’s raise is now live and the company’s Crowdcube page can be found here.

Giles Humphries, co-founder of Mindful Chef, said: “People are more interested than ever in cooking healthy meals from locally-sourced ingredients, and we’re really proud to be helping them to do that. We’re pleased to be raising on Crowdcube, as this gives all the people who believe in what Mindful Chef does the chance to invest and support our growth.”

Luke Lang, co-founder of Crowdcube, said: “With multi-million pound revenues Mindful Chef has proven the popularity of its healthy food recipe products and is led by a talented team who are hugely committed to achieving their vision. We’re proud to be connecting them with the hundreds of thousands of investors on our platform as the company continues its growth. It’s good to be working with a business that has strong roots in the South West too, just like Crowdcube.”