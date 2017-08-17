Nearly half of UK workers would consider pursuing a career in Cyber Security

Nearly half of UK workers would consider changing their profession to work in Cyber Security, according to new research.

The research, which surveyed 1,000 participants between the ages of 18 and 64 about their understanding of the Cyber Security sector, revealed that half of workers would be interested in learning more about the industry.

Interestingly, 93 per cent of respondents advised that it would be beneficial for all UK workers to advance their skill set in cyber security as risk continues to grow – a statement supported by the fact that a massive 39 per cent believe they do not understand enough about advancing cyber security threats.

Jazz Gandhum, Founder of Course Library, said: “This latest research by Course Library confirms an advancing skills and knowledge gap in Cyber Security – a somewhat alarming fact when we consider the exponential rate at which cyber security risks are growing.”

“Interestingly, the research also confirms a real demand for workers to learn about cyber security risks, whether in a professional capacity for career development or to form a basic understanding for self-protection. Ultimately, education is key here and will help to ensure businesses across the UK have the right skills in-house to combat this growing threat.”

The survey also questioned respondents on their understanding and attitudes towards Cyber Security risks, with just 9 per cent believing UK businesses do enough to combat cyber threats, where lack of understanding and education are primarily to blame.

Furthermore, when asked what they think can be done to encourage people to work in Cyber Security, almost half of respondents cited that there should be more education on the subject, while one quarter believe that there should be more opportunities to train up online.

Lee Biggins, Co-Founder of Course Library added: “Cyber Security continues to be a hot topic in the UK and a lack of skilled talent within this industry could present more problems for already vulnerable companies. That said, it’s positive to see that workers are open to pursuing a career within this field and it’s important that the government and organisations offer opportunities for people to learn more about this field and gain the core skills necessary.”