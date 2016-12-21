Looking towards 2017, those with an eye for interiors could consider a career move to ‘hygge interior design’, as this term has been Googled 163 per cent more times in the past 3 months than it was in the previous quarter. Perhaps unsurprising given the current trend for all things ‘hygge’ – a Danish word which translates to English as ‘cosiness’.

This year, ‘jive classes’ also saw 50 per cent more searches than in 2015 on Google. With a 20 per cent increase in August to October, hinting they could be a popular pastime in 2017, so anyone with fancy footwork may want to consider the move to teaching classes.

For those thinking about starting up in food or drink, craft gin was the tipple with the highest growth in popularity, with 285 per cent more Google searches than those seen in 2015 and its biggest month in October – stacking up 182,000 searches in the month alone. Craft beer told a similar story, with searches for ‘craft beer shop’ peaking in 2016 – 86 per cent higher than in 2015.

Gourmet confectionery shops, such as Candy Kittens, the brand owned by Made in Chelsea star Jamie Laing, saw 200 per cent more searches this year than in 2015, and the rise of people favouring a vegan diet played into the food types searched for in 2016, with ‘vegan food’ rising 83 per cent from 2015, with spikes in both January and April.

Other emerging searches gaining popularity include online streaming services, eSports companies, beer delivery and ‘cycling companies’.

40 per cent of the 1,500 consumers in the UK surveyed said they have considered starting up their own business, but with only 13 per cent going through with it. When asked what had stopped the 40 per cent from doing so, the top three answers were lack of money, they don’t know how or where to start and risk of failure.

However out of 1,500 small business owners also surveyed, 68 per cent said they made a profit in their first year, with almost a third turning a profit within just two months. Furthermore, when asked about the perks of being a business owner, 82 per cent said they liked being their own boss, 61 per cent said choosing their own hours and 52 per cent said making their own decisions.

Mark Clisby, Marketing Director at Yell Business said: “The emerging trends present a real opportunity for entrepreneurs to capitalise on in 2017. It’s even more exciting that many of these business types play into people’s everyday passions. Whether it be teaching jive dancing classes or a setting up a vegan cafe, 2017 could be the year to take the leap and do something you’ve always wanted to.”