California Market Center hosts a number of prominent, large industry trade shows during Market, attracting targeted resources for buyers to shop. In a recent survey to its LA Fashion Market database, 97 per cent of the respondents showed a strong desire for a British trade show, and would attend.
“Many US buyers want to trade in sterling post Brexit as the rates are more in their favour – a great benefit for businesses wanting to export to the US now. They want British brands with provenance and a strong brand story. This is why we have created Source British” says Olivett Asare, Event Director.
Source British is a new trade show taking place in Los Angeles, California at the LA Fashion Market from 13 – 14 March 2017. The show has many British brands confirmed, and is co-located with LA Fashion Market offering a springboard to British heritage and contemporary brands across categories like apparel, gifts, crafts, home, footwear and accessories to access the US market and meet 4,000 buyers and distributors from across the West Coast, Mid West and wider USA.
Research from entering the US retail market by Martin Harrison shows “US consumers are hungry for British style, though awareness of most British brands is still low”. Paul Alger, Director of International Business Development – UKFT confirms “The US is a major market for UK companies but many US buyers do not like to travel. It is, therefore, vitally important for UK brands to invest time and attention on the US market”.