California Market Center hosts a number of prominent, large industry trade shows during Market, attracting targeted resources for buyers to shop. In a recent survey to its LA Fashion Market database, 97 per cent of the respondents showed a strong desire for a British trade show, and would attend.

“Many US buyers want to trade in sterling post Brexit as the rates are more in their favour – a great benefit for businesses wanting to export to the US now. They want British brands with provenance and a strong brand story. This is why we have created Source British” says Olivett Asare, Event Director.