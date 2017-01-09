Following the success of previous Pitch Ups held in Richmond, Bristol, Leicester and Manchester, the highly anticipated event kicks off at its headquarters in London on Saturday 25th February and Edinburgh on Thursday 9th March 2017 – with more expected to follow later in the year.

Now in its third year, Pitch Up provides small creative businesses with the opportunity to pitch their innovative products and unique gift ideas to notonthehighstreet.com ’s experts in the hope of joining the site as a new Partner.

Open to everyone and across all categories – Food and Drink, Jewellery and Fashion, Health and Beauty, Home and Garden, potential candidates are given a ten-minute window to pitch their products to a team of specialists who not only assess what’s being presented but also provide expert advice on how to develop their range and successfully sell online.

Pitch Up has already helped over 300 small businesses launch on the site, joining the other 5,000 small creative businesses which are supported by notonthehighstreet.com

To secure a place at this years Pitch Up simply book at:

Pitch Up locations and dates (from 9am to 5pm):

Sat 25 February London NOTHS HQ, 63 Kew Road

Thu 9 March Edinburgh Dovecot Studios Ltd, EH1 1LT