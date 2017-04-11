Race is on for €50,000 prize as Visa launches first ever European Everywhere Initiative

First launched in the USA in 2015, Visa’s Everywhere Initiative is designed to encourage payment innovation as the payments industry shifts from plastic to digital, and nearly 1,000 start-ups that have participated have collectively raised $1.7 billion in funding. In addition to Europe, Visa will also continue to host Everywhere Initiatives in North America, Latin America and Asia this year.

Eligible participants in Europe are invited to submit proposed business solutions aligned to any or all of the following briefs via the Everywhere Initiative website which will be live on Wednesday, 19 April:

Local Community Challenge: How can digital payment technologies help create products that connect people and enrich local communities?

Regional Intercity Challenge: How can mobile technologies and connected devices transform the experience of intercity travel?

International Travel Challenge: How can new products and services, based on Visa APIs, deliver a more seamless international travel experience?

Bill Gajda, senior vice president, innovation and strategic partnerships, said: “The consumer experience is at the heart of the payments industry, a sector that is accelerating and developing at a greater pace than ever before, spurred on by new technologies. Through competitions like Visa’s Everywhere Initiative, we are spurring technological innovation to drive acceptance and promote even greater convenience for consumers. By focusing on local community and travel experience we hope to facilitate improvements to the everyday lives of people, wherever they are. Having already witnessed success across the Atlantic, we look forward to welcoming submissions from innovative European start-ups looking for funding and fruitful collaborations to help them realise great ideas.”

Start-ups can apply via the website from 19th April – 17th May 2017 – with finalists pitching for the prize to a live panel in Copenhagen at Money 20/20 on 26-28th June 2017.