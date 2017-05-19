John Lewis Partnership, which is made up of John Lewis and Waitrose, has been named the UK’s most sought after employer for the second year running, according to the 2017 Top Companies list released today by LinkedIn, the world’s largest professional network.

The platform, which last month reached half a billion members worldwide, analysed billions of actions by its 23 million UK members to highlight the Top Companies professionals in the UK most want to work for.

Despite tougher times on the high-street and a rapidly shifting retail market, UK professionals still love to work where they shop – retailers and luxury brands make up half of this year’s list, with the John Lewis Partnership, ASOS, Arcadia Group Ltd and Harrods leading the top of the table. Technology giants including Google, Facebook and Amazon as well as media companies BBC and Sky also made this year’s top 20.

The top 20 LinkedIn Top Companies for 2017

Kate Corcoran, Director, Personnel Operations at John Lewis Partnership: “We’re delighted to have been named the most sought after employer in the UK for the second year running. Attracting top talent is incredibly important as our business is owned by our Partners and LinkedIn plays a key role in this. It’s fantastic to know that potential new Partners are taking the time to interact with the John Lewis Partnership on LinkedIn, finding out about the career opportunities available and learning more about our business.”

“The concept of a “talent brand” is increasingly preoccupying recruiters, and our research shows it’s the area talent leaders would most like to invest in this year, a sentiment which is being reflected in my conversations with UK businesses across most sectors,” says Jon Addison, Head of Talent Solutions at LinkedIn UK.

“However, it’s not enough simply to build recognition for your business – you have to address the particular questions and concerns of potential employees, and you have to do so whilst establishing the sense of purpose and meaning that makes working for your organisation worthwhile. Which makes it no surprise that our Top Companies list this year is dominated by brands who clearly communicate their values and purpose.”