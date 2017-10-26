Revealed: the most common office personalities

New research lifts the lid on the different personality types we are most likely to encounter at work.

They also offer advice about how we can work better together, as half of UK employees admit it can be hard to navigate the workplace environment. This is partly due to the countless personalities that come in to play, with more than three quarters of employees agreeing that being able to manage different personalities makes the job easier.

The research revealed the “Grafter” takes top spot as the most common character professionals come across, followed by the “Chatterbox” and the “Workaholic”.

However, it is the “Big Talker”, the office show-off, which professionals find most tricky to work with. Meanwhile, the “Micromanager” tops the list of the characters workers feel they need the most support to work alongside.

To give employees a helping hand, Premier Inn has teamed up with leading business psychologist, Dr Lynda Shaw, to provide advice on how best to deal with different characters at work. Far from simply making the working day easier, these tips could stand them in good stead in their career, as 74 per cent of workers agree knowing how to manage personalities effectively would help them to succeed at work.

Dr Lynda Shaw states: “It’s important to remember that every person is unique. We all have individual personalities and motivations which cause us to react differently in situations, be that at work or in our personal lives. Thinking specifically about the workplace, it’s vital that we recognise and value these personal differences, because being able to anticipate how someone might react, and knowing how to handle individual personalities, can help us be successful at work. There is no set of rules on how to navigate the workplace but there are some tips and tricks we can all benefit from.”

Clearly, a good working relationship with colleagues is fundamental to success. However, according to UK professionals, other behaviours also play a key role. Being a team player topped the list, followed by having a positive outlook and being flexible within the job role.

Dr Lynda Shaw has the following advice for professionals looking to navigate the workplace environment: