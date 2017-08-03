Round two of competition offering start-ups free co-working space opens for entry

The Office Group has launched the second round of its TOG 100 competition, offering the chance for 100 start-ups run by young entrepreneurs to win free co-working space for 12 months over the next three years.

Entries to the first round of the competition were an exciting mix of tech, marketing and creative start-ups, including a sustainable fashion label, content marketing business and creative arts collective.

The winning start-ups will be based at the newly opened White Collar Factory, located at Old Street Roundabout. Designed with architects AHMM to be the workspace of the future, this is a fitting location to house the next generation of business leaders. White Collar Factory comprises a stunning courtyard, cafes and restaurants, 276 cycle spaces, a 150m rooftop running track, and a roof terrace with incredible views over London.

Winners can also take advantage of co-working space in 15 different London locations and over 20 lounges, as well as roof gardens, gyms and members’ bars. Each of TOG’s buildings has its own unique identity and brand, but all have an excellent range of facilities and vibrant communal areas to foster an open, collaborative and productive working culture.

As part of TOG’s community of over 15,000 members – from start-ups to well-established global companies, such as Facebook, British Gas and Santander – the young entrepreneurs have the opportunity to network with, and learn from, successful business minds. Thirty-eight percent of TOG members have worked with another member at some time, with collaboration supported by the Communiteam, the TOG&Co. App and the many events held for members throughout the year.

TOG is now London’s largest privately-owned occupier of office space and now offers 1.2m sq. ft. of flexible workspace across 34 buildings, 32 of which are in London. Following a landmark year, during which the company surpassed one million sq. ft. of space, TOG attracted the attention of global real estate investment film Blackstone, who bought a majority stake in the business in June.

Olly Olsen, Co-CEO at TOG, commented: “We were thrilled to receive such a positive response from the first round of TOG 100. It’s inspiring to see so many talented young people turning their passions into a working business, and we are proud to be able to support them on their journey.

“Many of these young entrepreneurs are working from home where they lack social interaction and the support of both those on the same journey and those who have come out the other side and are now running successful businesses. Having a place to call home is essential to establishing any business and we look forward to welcoming more young entrepreneurs to the TOG family where they can thrive and contribute to our vibrant community culture.”

To enter the second round of the competition, register your details here. Start-ups must have four members or less and one of the founders of the company must be aged between 18 and 30. Applications must be submitted by 18 August 2017.