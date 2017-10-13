Scaling home businesses could unlock £3.3 billion for UK economy

Home businesses looking to scale could generate an additional £3.3 billion in profits for the UK economy if they grow beyond the home, according to a new study.

The report which surveyed businesses that operate from home across the UK, found that 18 per cent are keen to move into commercial premises. The research shows that relocating could generate £3.3 billion in additional profits, £15.4 billion in turnover and create 670,000 new jobs.

Overall, home businesses have seen strong growth in recent years, and now constitute a substantial proportion of the UK economy. The number of home businesses reached 2.7 million in 2017, up 40 per cent since 2000.

While those seeking business growth outside the home expect turnover to increase by a third on average, and profits to climb by a fifth in the year after moving, two thirds cite the high cost of real estate as the number one obstacle to relocating.

The biggest driver is the desire to professionalise, followed by gaining space for inventory or operations.

Companies surveyed that are looking to make this move are located across the UK, with a high concentration in London and the East of England, closely followed by the North and the Midlands.

The research also revealed that those businesses looking to scale beyond the home already have 17 per cent higher turnover, 12 per cent higher profits and employ one more person, on average, than those businesses that do not want to move.

Simon Burckhardt, Managing Director at Vonage UK, commented, “Home-based enterprises are often overlooked as an important driver of the UK economy, however our research clearly shows that this is not only a strong and growing group of businesses, but one that is being held back from realising its full potential. The home businesses of today are the pipeline for tomorrow’s larger businesses, therefore it’s crucial to identify the challenges and obstacles preventing them from stepping up and to take the opportunity to address their needs – and meet them.