The Student Start-up of the Year Award will target and reward budding students with entrepreneurial ambitions – with the overall winner receiving a significant bundle of start-up support and a cash prize of £5,000.

The award has been launched by small business support group Enterprise Nation, in collaboration with global tech firm Microsoft and domain platform 123 Reg.

Emma Jones, founder of Enterprise Nation, who graduated in Law and Japanese from Cardiff University, said: “Having the ambition to start a business as part of your career path from an early age is the new normal.

“Young people and those in education are well-placed to spot opportunity and understand the process they need to develop in order to solve a problem. This is in essence what starting a business is all about – offering a product or service that people need and want.

“We are excited to see what entrepreneurial talent we will uncover – and how together with Microsoft and 123 Reg, we can help young entrepreneurs get to the next level.”

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, which annually examines entrepreneurship levels across the UK and globally, 3.9 per cent of the UK’s 18 to 24 age group were involved in total early stage activity (TEA) in 2015. In Wales the figure is slightly higher at 5.9 per cent, followed by Scotland at 5.5 per cent and England at 3.6 per cent.

Nick Leech, Group Marketing Director at 123 Reg, said: “It’s really exciting to support Britain’s army of young entrepreneurs. This competition will help even more young people gain the confidence to create their own business.”

Michael Eder, co-founder of studentbeans.com, Yani Valdimirova, enterprise engagement manager at student body NACUE and former Made In Chelsea star Amber Atherton, who has founded and successfully sold a fashion brand, with two more tech brands in the pipeline. A shortlist of ten promising student entrepreneurs will be selected by the judges and there will be a live pitching session in front of judges including Emma Jones, Oli Barrett, MBE, co-founder of StartUp Britain and CoSpa, Nick Leech, marketing director at 123 Reg,Michael Eder, co-founder ofYani Valdimirova, enterprise engagement manager at student body NACUE and former Made In Chelsea star Amber Atherton, who has founded and successfully sold a fashion brand, with two more tech brands in the pipeline.

Michael Eder said: “We’re looking for start-up talent, students with a brilliant, well-thought-through concept and the determination to take their idea to the next level.”

To enter, students must be in education or have left in the last 24 months. If their business idea is already up-and-running, it must be less than a year old.

The competition will open for entries on May 2 and close on May 12. The shortlist will be announced on May 15 and live pitching will take place on May 19.

The winner will be announced at the Go and Grow Summit on May 26.