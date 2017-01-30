A philanthropic organisation, which nurtures small and start up food and drink businesses, The Seed Fund is in its fourth year of activity.

Extending its reach across the UK in 2017, The Seed Fund offers support and mentoring from over 30 industry professionals and business leaders. Twelve shortlisted companies will be offered places on The Seed Fund Academy – which runs over a number of days, during the summer months. The winning companies can attend seminars, workshops, one-on-one sessions with mentors, industry visits and meet the buyer events. One eventual winner will then be announced at the Great Taste Golden Fork Awards Dinner in September, receiving a further year of support worth over £100,000.

Founded in 2013 by Bristol-based design and marketing consultancy, The Collaborators, The Seed Fund has recently announced a new partnership with Great Taste, the world’s most coveted blind-tasted food awards. United by a shared commitment to supporting up-and-coming food businesses, the partnership will offer Great Taste award-winning small producers the opportunity to qualify for the Fund.

Open to anyone who has been trading for under four years, from small food businesses with an appetite for growth to inspired individuals with a big idea, The Seed Fund will name its class of 2017 at the end of March.

Won by Adam’s Raw Chocolate in 2016, the final prize offers support and brand development, including access to branding and communications resources from The Collaborators and on-going advice from other industry experts and mentors.

The Seed Fund will be open for entry from Wednesday 1 February until Thursday 16 March. To apply, visit www.theseedfund.co.uk.