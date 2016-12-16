Cable will advise on the Board’s collaborative initiatives to widen debate and foster a more inclusive future around sustainable international trade, as well as supporting the World Trade Symposium in 2017.

Sir Vince Cable was the Liberal Democrat Member of Parliament for Twickenham from 1997 to 2015 and Secretary of State for Business in the coalition government from 2010 to 2015. Along with campaigning on current issues, he remains at the centre of political and economic discourse.

“We are at an important juncture for trade, where the old order of global and regional agreements are coming under threat,” said Sir Vince Cable. “Trade brings significant economic and social benefits. At a time when the political debate is side-tracked by inward looking protectionism, the opportunity to make real headway in this space is too important to leave only to politicians. We need events like the World Trade Symposium to increase understanding and drive real change. Joining the World Trade Board with firms like Misys will help bring together a wide community to help trade regain momentum.”

Sir Vince Cable joins Pascal Lamy, former Director-General of the WTO, in this advisory role to the Board. The World Trade Board members share a common vision of a collaborative, connected, inclusive trade and finance network enabled by the latest business technologies.

“We are entering an exciting time in world trade, with true transformation on the cards,” said Simon Paris, Co-Chair of the World Trade Board and President at Misys. “Now is the right time for our community of like-minded individuals, including leaders in business, finance, technology, politics and economics, to really make a difference. Sir Vince Cable brings a wealth of knowledge to our cause and we are thrilled to have his support”.