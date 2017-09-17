Start Up September launches to support British businesses

This September has seen the launch of the first ever Start Up September. A whole month dedicated to advising UK start-ups and entrepreneurs on how to successfully launch and manage their business, to compete in this ever-expanding sector.

With the aim of encouraging the creativity and determination of British business enthusiasts, the Start Up September campaign is calling for there to be an increased awareness on a host of topics including money management, cash flow and social media handling, to give British start-ups the opportunity to soar to success in 2017.

According to the Global Entrepreneurship Monitor, 43 per cent of potential UK business owners express fear as the main barrier stopping them from setting up a new business. This period of uncertainty in the face of Brexit is without doubt creating reservations of how to navigate the possible difficulties ahead.

Adam Cox, Founder of Start Up September said: “With such a high failure rate of start-up businesses in the UK any advice that can help a business increase the odds of survival is invaluable. Often start-up entrepreneurs are in unchartered territory and are learning from painful mistakes rather than following a road map from those that have travelled a similar path before”.

Start Up September is here to bring a spirit of determination to British start-ups and entrepreneurs. September is the time to prove it is possible to establish a lucrative business.

Research from Start Up Britain reveals how over 650,000 new businesses were registered in 2016, making it a record year. The events and discussions taking place this September intend to inspire passionate start-ups to break this record in 2017.

Start Up September recognises how important it is to look after the UK’s SMEs and this year, when advice is needed more than ever, Start Up September is here to support British businesses.