The country has been named the best location to be an expat according to research by HSBC which draws on a survey of thousands of expats around the world.

The neutral country ranked highly in terms of high salaries as well as boasting a good work-life balance and excellent work culture.

New entrants to the ranking were Norway and Austria, coming in fifth and seventh respectively, while the UK climbed into the top 10, rising nine places from 18th last year, the fastest climber.​

“Europe is home to some of the best destinations for a successful expat career,” Dean Blackburn, head of HSBC Expat.

Switzerland

Germany

Sweden

United Arab Emirates

Norway

Singapore

Austria

UK

Hong Kong

Bahrain

“Expats ranked Switzerland highly for both financial and personal well-being criteria. The combination of high salaries and excellent work culture has placed Switzerland at the top of the careers league table,” he added.

Around half of those expats working in Europe said the working culture in the country they relocated to was better than their home country.