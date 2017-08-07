The BBC want you to pitch your food and drink start-up on its new investor show

Successful start-ups on the show will get the opportunity to trial-run their concept in a pop-up restaurant and could receive “life-changing” investment

The BBC is looking for food and drink start-ups, pop-up food stalls, wannabe-restaurateurs and foodie entrepreneurs to pitch their business ideas on a new investor-based food business show.

Aimed at food and drink-based start-ups who believe “money is the only missing ingredient”, contestants will pitch their idea to impress “some of the best names in the food and drink business”.

Successful start-ups on the show will get the opportunity to trial-run their concept in a pop-up restaurant and could receive “life-changing” investment as a result.

The casting call has been made by TV production company Electric Ray, who have been behind Class of ’92, Prized Apart and Carjackers.

To enter, businesses should complete an online application form which can be found here.