The future of the car showroom is virtual reality

Survey reveals that having access to the latest technology is essential to growing brand loyalty

In a new poll of car buyers across Europe, 89 per cent of the total sample revealed that they would be more likely to proceed to purchase the vehicle after exploring and customising its features using virtual reality, Just under half of those stated that they would be ‘very likely’ to do so. The study also revealed that a quarter of consumers expect that VR will be the primary method of being able to customise a new car by 2027.

The statistics point to a shift in traditional consumer buying habits, with modern day buyers revealing that having access to the latest technology in a dealership would make them more likely to part with their cash and increase brand loyalty.

In the survey, 79 per cent said that being offered a high-quality VR experience in a dealership would directly influence their perception of brand quality overall, 50% also revealed that it would make them more likely to view other vehicles in the range.

Unsurprisingly perhaps, it was the younger generation that admitted they would be ‘more likely’ to purchase a car if given the opportunity to view it in a range of urban and scenic environments using technology, with 84 per cent of 25-34-year-olds across UK, Spain, Germany, France and Italy all in agreement with this statement.

Meanwhile, a quarter of consumers expect immersive technologies to be the primary method of customising a new car by 2027, with 59 per cent stating it would play an important role alongside other technologies.

Commenting on the results, Joseph Artgole, associate marketing director at ZeroLight, said “Modern consumer behaviour is making high quality, immersive brand experiences more and more relevant in today’s automotive marketplace. These results demonstrate that VR and AR offer a unique proposition for consumers, facilitating both brand affinity and conversion potential.”

The survey also found that younger car buyers from these five largest European economies had the highest level of expectation when it came to customising their new car. An overwhelming 93 per cent of 25-34-year-olds expected to be able to see design options and select preferences of the car in detail prior to purchase.

Artgole explained, “Fully immersive, 1:1 experiences increase footfall by giving customers more freedom and flexibility to see and customise their car – making it easier for them to discover their dream vehicle from the very first interaction.”