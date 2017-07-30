The Snaffling Pig Co are crowned winners of Virgin Foodpreneur 2017

Having fought off competition from hundreds of other entrants, each with incredibly high quality businesses and ideas, The Snaffling Pig Co were crowned winners at an exclusive London pitching event.

Their pitch, which included confetti cannons and puns galore, won over a panel of industry expert judges.

Virgin Foodpreneur 2017 is the third time Virgin StartUp has run a competition looking for the most exciting food and drink businesses in the UK.

The judges this year were leading industry experts, Jim Cregan of Jimmy’s Iced Coffee, Paul Lindley of Ella’s Kitchen, Alice Liveing of Clean Eating Alice, and Levi Roots of Levi Roots’ Reggae Reggae Sauce, to find this year’s food and drink stars.

All of the judges were complimentary about The Snaffling Pig Co’s pitch – and Jim Cregan commented: “One thing you guys said was that you have an army of snafflers, which I think is really cool because you just nailed it – an army of people who do what you guys do. It’s amazing that you can get a group of people already that you call snafflers, which I think is a really epic thing.”

Co-founders Nick Coleman and Andrew Allan have won a six week retail space at Intu Lakeside, the retail centre with the highest footfall in the UK. They hope to win over the UK public with their modern take on the pork scratching, just like they won over the judges with their inventive marketing, branding and passion.

Coleman said: “We love Virgin and the representation that comes with the Virgin StartUp brand, and so to win it has been a might honour – we feel humbled. It’s an amazing way to celebrate our success, and our team have been watching it live on Facebook. Now it’s all about using this prize as a springboard as we move forward to Christmas – exciting things to come!”