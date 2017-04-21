They say you are what you eat, and for many UK professionals that spells trouble! According to a new survey, nearly three quarters of workers believe that their job has had a negative effect on their health and what they eat, with 36.4 per cent saying they have gained weight as a result.

The survey of 1,000 UK workers explored the effect that working life has had on their health and diet and found that 37.9 per cent admitted to eating more unhealthy food, with a further 34.8 per cent saying that they snack a lot at work. In fact, some of the nation’s biggest workplace snackers are those aged 18-24 and 55-64.

Furthermore, having analysed where in the UK employees are eating the most junk food, the study has uncovered the top five unhealthiest cities to work:

Liverpool – 54.5 per cent Leeds – 54.3 per cent Sheffield – 47.6 per cent Cardiff – 47.1 per cent Newcastle – 41.7 per cent

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “Weight gain at work is not uncommon, especially for those in office jobs that require little to no physical activity throughout the day. But while we all need a sugar fix every now and again, balancing this with a bit of fresh air at lunchtime can really help with productivity, especially now that the sun is beginning to shine!”

It’s unsurprising that many workers are reaching for the biscuit tin, as a whopping three quarters revealed that their colleagues often bring in unhealthy snacks to the office, rising to 83.8 per cent in Scotland and 80.6 per cent in Newcastle. In addition, 64.4 per cent of Brits said they often find these edible treats hard to resist, with 14.9 per cent stating that they always give in – rising to 23.5 per cent in Wales.

However, not all cities across the nation saw similar results, with some saying that they actually experienced weight loss or ate more healthy food as a result of their job. In fact, some of the healthiest cities to work in include Manchester, Birmingham and London.

Biggins continues: “While it’s great to see that workers in some of the UK’s core cities are experiencing a more positive result in terms of their health, it’s concerning that the numbers of those eating unhealthily are higher than the former. Boredom or procrastination can often lead to too many afternoon snacks, and many of us are guilty of over-doing it when we’re stressed, but your diet can have a worrying effect on the way you function and your productivity.

“Making healthier choices could improve your performance at work, and leave you feeling less lethargic post-lunch, especially for those in the cities most affected. But remember, it’s ok to treat yourself every once in a while!”