One in three British workers say their employer fails to offer any additional help or support for dementia sufferers.

The results from a recent study of over 1000 adults aged 18-64, who are currently in full or part-time employment in Great Britain, found that seven per cent of employees said they either have, or work alongside someone who suffers from, dementia.

More than half of these workers, however, said they received no education or training on the condition from their employer.

“The number of people developing dementia is increasing year-on-year and although it is commonly associated with old age, there are currently more than 40,000 people in the UK under 65 suffering from the condition,” said Mike Blake, Director at PMI Health Group.

“Employees can be affected as both sufferers and carers but companies can make a difference by introducing clear policies on how they can provide support and improve staff awareness.

“By establishing an inclusive, dementia-friendly, working environment, companies can give carers and employees with dementia the opportunity to continue playing an active and important role in the workplace. Furthermore, those diagnosed with the condition would be more likely to report it to their employer and seek support.

“Measures can include early intervention from occupational health professionals and the inclusion of information about dementia, and local support services, in staff newsletters and noticeboards.”