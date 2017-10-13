Three quarters of interviewers check candidates’ social media before interview

New research has revealed that three quarters of interviewers will check candidate’s social media as part of their interview preparation.

However, this finding is not aligned with the expectations of candidates as only a third expect their social media to be screened, meaning many could be caught short online.

Candidates and recruiters were surveyed, finding a huge gap between the expectations and experiences of candidates and interviewers.

The research also found that 70 per cent of employers spend less than an hour preparing for an interview. In contrast, the study showed that over 1 in 3 candidates spend over three hours preparing for each interview. In spite of this, one in five candidates believe that they should spend more time preparing for an interview.

Employers seem to agree with 88 per cent saying that candidates should spend more time researching the company, 81 per cent said candidates should spend more time thinking of questions to ask the employer, three quarters said re-reading the job description, nearly three quarters said researching the industry and over two thirds said thinking of potential questions they’ll be asked and how they’ll respond. 49 per cent said re-reading their CV and 48 per cent said figuring out their journey to the interview. One fifth said candidates should spend more time choosing their outfit.

This being the case, positively 38 per cent of employers said that, on average, interviewees are more prepared now than they were five years ago.

Following the interview there is a clear disparity between candidate expectations and the actions of employers. 57 per cent of employers say that they always offer feedback after interviews, while only 3 per cent admit that they do not. In contrast however, only 6 per cent of candidates say they always receive feedback, with just 15 per cent saying they receive it ‘most of the time’.

Nearly all candidates state that they want to receive interview feedback, whether positive or negative, with 79 per cent wishing to know mistakes that they made during the interview. This is inconsistent with their experiences, as 62 per cent receive positive feedback while only 33 per cent have received feedback on their mistakes.

Totaljobs HR Director, David Clift, said: “Interesting disparities exist between employers’ and candidates’ experience of interviews. Traditionally the burden to ‘prove’ themselves has very much fallen on the side of the candidate, but it is still important employers prepare a good interview to ensure that candidates have a chance to give the best of themselves.

“Employers and candidates also seem to have vastly different experiences when it comes to feedback. Candidates can’t be expected to refine their interview technique without being told what they’re doing well and what they need to work on. 70 per cent of candidates told us that they take the feedback on board, and apply it in future interviews, suggesting that with more in-depth feedback, we may be able to improve the process for all parties.”