The data, which analysed the average number of jobs in the UK’s key sectors in 2016, found that the top ten industries for work in 2017 are:

Design – up 43 per cent

Leisure/Tourism – up 33 per cent

Catering – up 33 per cent

Legal – up 32 per cent

Agriculture – up 32 per cent

Automotive – up 28 per cent

Social Care – up 27 per cent

Manufacturing – up 26 per cent

Marketing – up 25 per cent

Education – up 25 per cent

And while there are more jobs available, there is also fierce competition for these roles, with applications rising by 31 per cent in leisure/tourism, 24 per cent in design and 13 per cent in catering. Furthermore, other key sectors saw a substantial increase in applications last year, including agriculture – up 41 per cent, manufacturing – up 30 per cent and automotive – up 23 per cent, with all figures expected to pick up substantially this New Year.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “It’s great to see the job markets in these key UK industries performing so well, and it’s particularly good news candidates who are looking for work this January. Applications are up, and this figure will inevitably rise this month as candidates embark on a fresh start in their careers. These sectors are some of the UK’s core industries and key drivers behind our economy, so it’s fantastic that there are some great job opportunities for candidates this New Year.”