The data found that the top 10 most searched industries include:

Retail – 82,882 searches Sales – 47,163 searches Construction – 18,773 searches Manufacturing – 18,768 searches HR – 17,862 searches Security – 17,337 searches Marketing – 17,238 searches IT – 17,002 searches Engineering – 16,682 searches Recruitment – 12,731 searches

The news follows recent data from CV-Library, which revealed a staggering 55 per cent increase in candidate applications in January 2017.

Furthermore, applications in some of these top-searched sectors increased substantially when comparing data with December 2016, including sales, construction and retail. But, while this fierce competition may seem like bad news for candidates, the UK also saw jobs increase by an impressive 38 per cent over the same period, meaning there’s plenty of roles for job hunters to choose from.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “It’s positive to see that candidate appetite is strong across some of the UK’s core sectors, particularly as these are industries that play a vital role in the nation’s economy. What’s more, these findings are great news for organisations in these industries, many of which continue to battle ongoing skills shortages.

“It’s clear that there are an abundance of fantastic opportunities for the nation’s job hunters right now, with last month’s data revealing that businesses have made a confident start to the year.”