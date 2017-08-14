The top 5 questions you should never ask in an interview

Interviews can be a daunting process for many, and new research has found that a whopping 87.4 per cent of workers think there are certain questions candidates should avoid asking in an interview if you want to get the job.

The research, which quizzed 1,200 UK workers on interview preparation techniques, found that over three quarters of professionals will prepare questions in advance of an interview, with 92.3 per cent stating that they try to ask a question in every job interview they attend. When asked what questions have jeopardised their chances of bagging a job in the past, candidates revealed the following:

1. What does your company do? – 53 per cent

2. How often do you give your employees a pay-rise? – 52.9 per cent

3. Will I have to work long hours? – 50.3 per cent

4. How much will I get paid? – 49.8 per cent

5. Do you offer sick pay? – 45.4 per cent

Other responses included asking how much holiday they will receive and who the company’s market competitors are. Furthermore, the majority of professionals think it is appropriate to ask 3-5 questions, while 33.4 per cent would ask 1-2 and 9.2 per cent 6-10.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments: “It’s always good to turn up to an interview armed with appropriate questions to ask and you should always note them down in case you have a mind blank half way through! Not only will this show you’re well prepared, it also demonstrates that you have a genuine interest in the company and the opportunity to work there.

“Unfortunately, questions around money and working hours can often touch a nerve with potential employers, as it could suggest that you’re not actually interested in the role itself and the work you’ll be doing. That’s not to say you can’t ask about the package the company is offering, it’s just important that you phrase it in the right way.”

Furthermore, the research also quizzed candidates on the questions that they’ve asked in an interview which have been well received and boosted their chances of getting the job. The responses included:

1. Is there room for development in this position? – 74.2 per cent

2. How would you describe the general culture of the company and the workplace? – 51.3 per cent

3. What are the team like that I will be working with? – 36.8 per cent

4. When can I start? – 24.2 per cent

5. How do you measure success? – 23.3 per cent

Biggins continues: “Rather than going straight in with questions around salaries and working hours, you can find out more about a company by posing questions about their culture, teams and how they measure success. Doing so will help you paint a picture of what it’s like to work there, and will also show to the interviewer that you are passionate about working in a company where the fit is right on both sides.

“Never be afraid to follow-up with an interviewer if there are questions which you don’t feel comfortable asking about face-to-face. Remember, it’s about checking that the company is right for you, as well as if you’re right for the company.”

Interestingly, a separate piece of research conducted by the job board amongst 200 UK recruitment professionals, revealed that 58.4 per cent of recruiters think there are candidates shouldn’t ask in an interview, including asking what the company does, what happens if they’re late or call in sick and how soon they can expect a promotion.