The data, which analysed the average number of jobs in the UK’s key cities in 2016, found that the top ten cities to look for work in 2017 are:

Liverpool – up 23 per cent Edinburgh – up 20 per cent London – up 19 per cent Southampton – up 18 per cent Portsmouth – up 18 per cent Manchester – up 17 per cent Hull – up 15 per cent Cardiff – up 14 per cent Glasgow – up 13 per cent Bristol – up 13 per cent

And while there are more jobs available, there is also fierce competition for these roles, with applications rising by 24 per cent in Liverpool, 10 per cent in Edinburgh and 9 per cent in London.

Furthermore, other key cities saw a substantial increase in applications last year, including Birmingham, Hull and Leeds, with all figures expected to pick up substantially this New Year.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library, comments: “It’s great to see the job markets in these key UK cities performing so well, and it’s particularly good news for local job hunters who are looking for work this January.

“Applications are up, and this figure will inevitably rise this month as candidates embark on a fresh start in their careers. Liverpool, London and Edinburgh are some of the UK’s largest cities so it’s fantastic that there are some great job opportunities for candidates this New Year. Furthermore, it’s clear that job growth was witnessed across the South, North and Wales, which is a positive indication that business confidence is strong across the nation.”