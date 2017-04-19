Steve Parish is the former CEO of Tag Worldwide and the part owner and Chairman of Crystal Palace Football Club. Jenny Campbell is the founder and CEO of YourCash Europe, a pan European business providing cash machines to the retail market.

Jenny and Steve will join original Dragon Peter Jones, Deborah Meaden who joined in series three and Touker Suleyman who joined in series 13.

Steve Parish says: “I’m thrilled to become a Dragon and really excited to meet the entrepreneurs in this series, see what ideas they bring to the Den and how I might be able to help them grow.”

Steve Parish biography