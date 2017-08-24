UK CEOs say AI is top skill needed for future innovation

When asked what the most important skills required for future innovation success are, business leaders ranked the need for a greater understanding of technology as the skill most essential to drive innovation, followed by an understanding of artificial intelligence, better commercial understanding and digital marketing skills.

Less than half of the CEOs surveyed revealed they think that understanding changing consumers and consumer psychology is a skill that will become more important in the future for new hires.

Only one in five CEOs admitted that future innovators will need skills and an understanding of production, and getting the most out of a company’s production asset ranked as the least challenging problems they expect to face over the next ten years.

Costas Papaikonomou, Co-Founder of Happen commented: “There is a need to define what innovation is, what skills are needed to face the current challenging climate and future uncertainties.Technology advances are inevitable and businesses are already starting to experiment with new tools and programmes in the work place, and our study proves it’s a highly desired skill for employees to understand. However, over the last ten years there are undeniable proof points that understanding market needs and production facilities are key drivers for launching successful innovations to market, and that’s where we’ve spotted gaps, and believe there needs to be a greater businesses understanding. It’s about time businesses took more responsibility for their assets and don’t throw money at the latest machinery, without considering their own.”

As a result of companies not considering their own production capabilities, manufacturing is one of the biggest causes of innovations failing, yet it appears business leaders do not consider it an area of interest to consider in the future.