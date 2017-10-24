UK ‘job boom’ proves businesses are remaining confident

Businesses across the UK proved to be resilient in the face of ongoing uncertainty last quarter, as the nation witnessed a widespread jobs boom, according to new research.

The data found that the nation as a whole witnessed a 12.2 per cent increase in advertised job vacancies year-on-year. What’s more, some of the UK’s key cities also saw above-average hikes in the amount of advertised jobs in Q3. The top 10 cities for job growth include: Portsmouth, Brighton, London, Bristol, Sheffield, Aberdeen, Edinburgh, Leeds, Manchester and Glasgow.

The findings show that London and some of the Southern cities are playing catch up with the ‘Northern powerhouse’, which has ruled the roost for job growth in previous quarters. Alongside this, Scotland has shown strong growth in Q3, with three of its major cities appearing in the top 10. What’s more, job growth in many of these key cities saw substantial increases when comparing Q3 findings with data from Q2 2017.

Lee Biggins, founder and managing director of CV-Library comments: “It’s great to see that employers across the UK are remaining positive in the face of uncertainty, and that they continued to drive their recruitment efforts in the last quarter. These cities play an important part in our economy and it’s particularly great to see London back in the top 10 given that confidence in the capital has dropped in recent months.”

Not only has the nation experienced a job boom, but salaries are also on the rise. Many cities across the UK witnessed strong increases in advertised salaries when comparing year-on-year data, including Aberdeen, Bristol, Edinburgh and Brighton.

Biggins concludes: “The data has shown that businesses are not only continuing with their recruitment efforts, but are also recognising the need to offer competitive salaries in order to attract talented candidates. Pushing up advertised salaries is a strategy that can pay off, especially as there is a huge pool of both active and passive candidates out there right now who could be looking for secure opportunities. A strong workforce is a key driver for economic growth, and it’s clear that organisations across the nation are working to invest in growing their employee-base.”