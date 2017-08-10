US officially worst country in the world for paid annual leave

If you are enjoying annual leave right now, spare a thought for your colleagues across the pond.

The U.S. is one of the few countries in the world where employees have no right to statutory holiday pay – vacation time is strictly a matter for discussion and contract negotiation between employer and employee.

Paid holidays can be a thorny issue when companies operate in multiple countries, where typically leave allowances will be different in each country – meaning US employees could expect substantially less holiday than their UK based counterparts.

For example, at Google, one of the more generous U.S. employers, U.S. employees tell Glassdoor they can start off with three weeks of paid time off and can work their way up to five weeks if they stay with the company for five years. UK-based employees would have to automatically receive at least the statutory minimum of 28 days in their first year, although reportedly the company exceeds this and offers UK employees 25 days plus bank holidays.

UK Bank Holidays – and a caution for employers

Often UK employees get confused about bank holidays – legally, there is no entitlement to be paid for bank holidays, which means that the ’28 days’ is often 20 days annual leave plus 8 public holidays in practice.

A common, but mentionable issue for UK employers is holiday wording on your contracts of employment, which many employers have not kept up to date. If employers have worded contracts to say that employees are entitled to “statutory entitlement plus bank holidays”, this no longer denotes 20 days’ leave plus eight bank holidays. Following the increase in statutory minimum leave from four to 5.6 weeks in 2009, this wording grants 28 days’ holiday with eight bank holidays on top. Check your employment contracts to make sure they reflect your current bank holiday policy.

Some employees believe that they are entitled to premiums for working bank holidays, Christmas Day or New Year’s Eve. Actually, while employers will often pay a premium, there is no legal requirement for them to do so!

How can employers manage different leave allowances?

"These days, businesses usually have more than one location, but often need to have data on staff sickness and holiday across the business, even when staff work remotely, in multiple locations, or even multiple countries.

"One customer alone has a presence in 140 countries – which means that our software needs to manage multiple leave allowances (which can vary by individual contract as well as by country) and multiple public holidays.

With 38 days paid annual leave, are Austria and Malta the world’s best nations for statutory paid staff holiday? We asked Lewis for his expertise: “Surprisingly, no! That honour goes to Kuwait, where employees receive 30 days paid holiday, plus a further 13 paid public holidays, giving staff a whopping 43 days off – and if an employee has not yet taken Haj (pilgrimage to Mecca), they are entitled to an additional 21 days paid leave after two years continuous service to do so. Again our system can manage this.

“Cambodia comes a close second. Employees are entitled to 27 paid public holidays, as well as 15 normal days. In all these cases, this is the statutory minimum – some employers will exceed this!”

Although we do very well compared to our U.S. colleagues, one can’t help but notice the UK is far nearer the bottom than the top of the European league table for staff holiday. Should UK employers be striving to improve the standard staff holiday offering in order to compete for top talent, especially post-Brexit?

