A survey of over 2,000 Brits to examine the impact digital fitness technologies, such as smartphone applications and wearable fitness trackers, are having on the UK’s health and fitness. The study found that 37 per cent of the general British public now use some form fitness/health/wellness technology.

While it is recommended that we walk 10,000 steps a day, almost 5 miles, the average Brit is only running or walking 12.39 miles a week. However the survey found that technology is a key fitness driver with over three quarters of Brits who use fitness technology saying the amount they walk or run each week has increased since using these devices or apps and a quarter say it has increased ‘significantly’.

Additionally, fitness technology makes users feel more accountable for their overall health and well-being, according to a quarter of respondents and nearly 1 in 10 Brits said increasing their use of fitness devices has had the biggest positive impact on their well-being in the last 12 months.

Health and well-being is looking to be pushed into the workplace by a third of employed respondents who said they believe that fitness/health/ wellness devices should form part of their company’s employee benefit scheme

Shankar Narayanan, Country Head, UK & Ireland, TCS, said: “The Virgin Money London Marathon exemplifies the ways in which digital technology is transforming all aspects of society with social media, smartphone applications, fitness trackers and wearables giving a wealth of data. It is fantastic to see that the British public are embracing such technology to not only improve their health and fitness but also their overall well-being like never before. As the Official Technology Partner of the London Marathon, TCS is focused on showcasing how through technology the public can enhance their individual journeys to better health, fitness and wellness.”

Hugh Brasher, Event Director for the Virgin Money London Marathon, said: “The incredible development of digital technology over the past decade has transformed every runner’s preparations for the London Marathon. We are working with TCS to develop tools that will engage more runners and fans – whether they are watching on the course or on television at home – with the unique experience of the world’s greatest marathon.”